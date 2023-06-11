Woman’s car, support dogs stolen from Beaverton swim center parking lot

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two support dogs and a woman’s car were stolen from a Beaverton community center parking lot on Thursday.

At about 4 p.m., at the Southwest Community Center, Mara Legrand says she went for a swim.

SEE ALSO: Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people

While she was in the water, someone broke into her locker and stole items out of her purse, including her phone and car keys.

Legrand says the thieves then went to the parking lot and used the keys to steal her car with her two emotional support dogs inside.

She says she’s devastated by the loss of her car and the items in her purse, but most of all, by the loss of her dogs.

“They are my comfort dogs, I treat them like precious gold,” Legrand said. “I do everything I can for them. It’s tearing me apart. it’s one of the worst decisions I ever made.”

SEE ALSO: 2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested

Description of Legrand’s car:

White Acura TSX Wagon with a bike and luggage rack.

License plate number 885 JMT.

Police are asking anyone who sees the car or the dogs to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.