17-year-old arrested following Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting Sunday night.

Vancouver police were dispatched to the 11300 block of NE 51st Circle at 9:20 p.m. after reports of a large group fighting and multiple shots being fired.

Arriving officers learned a 21-year-old male had been shot and was taken to hospital in a private vehicle. Authorities say he’s expected to survive.

A 17-year-old male was later found to be the suspect in the shooting and found at an apartment in the 4900 block of NE Plomondon Street. Receiving assistance from SWAT, Vancouver police took the teen into custody before booking him into the Clark County juvenile detention center for Assault I.

During the investigation, a 16-year-old was also taken into custody after being found in possession of a gun. However, Vancouver police say they don’t believe it was used in the shooting. The teen was booked into the Clark County juvenile detention center for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm II.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officers.

