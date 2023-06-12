Clark County burn ban to lift Tuesday

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A burn ban affecting Clark County will lift Tuesday, the Clark County Fire Marshal announced Monday.

“With the rain we had this weekend and a 14-day forecast of temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s starting tomorrow, we will be removing the burn ban,” said Fire Marshal Dan Young. “Please use caution when burning and do not burn when the winds are coming from the east.”

Despite the lift, Young reminded residents to be cautious when burning.

Clark County implements a policy banning outdoor burning from July 15 through Sept. 30 each year. The timeline is based on collected data, according to the county.

For a permit to burn yard debris and land clearing in Clark County, click here.

