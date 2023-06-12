Cyclist dies after falling into roadway, getting hit by truck in Polk County

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist died Saturday morning after they were struck by a pickup truck on Highway 221, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist on Highway 221, near milepost 11.5.

OSP says an investigation revealed 55-year-old Adam Joy, of Portland, was southbound on Highway 221 on a bicycle when he fell over into the lane of travel and was hit by a passing 2021 Ford F-350. Joy died at the scene.

OSP says the driver of the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Traffic on Highway 221 was impacted for about six hours during the investigation.

