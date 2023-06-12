Doc Marie’s in SE Portland is just one of a few dozen lesbian bars nationwide

With the opening of Doc Marie’s last year in Southeast Portland, the number of lesbian bars across the country is now 27.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – While gay bars are more common, lesbian bars are much harder to find. With the opening of Doc Marie’s last year in Southeast Portland, the number of lesbian bars across the country is now 27.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise visited the bar to learn more about it’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community in Portland.

To learn more about upcoming events, click here.

