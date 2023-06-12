Ducks lose Super Regionals but say season brought fresh interest to Oregon baseball

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - No joy in Duckville, at least for the home-town fans, as Oregon is on the losing end of hosting a Super Regional for the second time in nine years and watches another school celebrate on their turf since the program returned from the moth balls after a near three-decade hiatus.

Oregon’s historic eight-run rally to win game one against Oral Roberts, the first team to ever come back from such a deficit, turned out to be the last time the PAC-12 tournament champs would celebrate on their home turf in 2023.

Mark Wasikowski in his fourth season as head coach had the Ducks on the verge of something no one around here had seen since 1954.

“No, we didn’t get to Omaha this year,” Wasikowski said. “It wasn’t in the cards. It wasn’t, I guess, what was supposed to happen with this group. And I did tell Pat Kilkenny in this room, if I get the chance to be the head coach at this great institution, we’ll get to Omaha or I’ll die trying.”

Oregon’s trail back to the College World Series in Omaha sits at 70-years now as the program was eliminated in 1981, revived in 2009 is fully back to life under Coach Wasikowski.

“This group brought interest to Oregon baseball that’s never had this level of interest,” he said.

Flanked by his eight seniors and draft eligible players in his postgame press greeting, Wasikowski was overly emotional to be so close, yet so far with this group in its final game of college baseball.

“You saw how much they care about this university, I hope every athlete that attends this school can understand how special this place is,” Wasikowski said.

Tanner Smith, the Ducks’ all-time home run leader with 31 said, “To be able to rally together and play for one another and really adapt to that team baseball is no better way to end than with a team like this.”

This team went 41-and-22, winning nine in a row before faltering in back-to-back games with the Golden Eagles.

“This is a group unlike any other,” Smith said. “This is a group that has faced adversity in ways that no team in the country has faced.”

