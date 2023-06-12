First phase of Multnomah County burn ban begins Friday

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The first phase of a burn ban for all areas of Multnomah County begins on Friday, June 16.

Multnomah County Fire Defense Board Chief Chris Barney announced Monday the ban will be implemented in phases over the next few weeks.

Beginning Friday, June 16, all backyard burning will be banned. Then the last day for agricultural burning and permitted open burning will be June 30. The complete burn ban, including recreational campfires, fire pits, and any other open burning, begins on July 6.

Portland Fire & Rescue says the dates may change if weather conditions worsen.

Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed but people should use extreme caution while using grills, smokers, and similar cooking appliances.

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice, PF&R said.

For more details about the burn ban, please contact your local fire department. For updated information, please call the burning information line at:

  • 503-618-3083 for Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fairview, Fire District 10
  • 503-809-4372 for Corbett Fire District 14
  • 503-621-1242 for Sauvie Island District 30
  • 503-823-3700 for Portland Fire & Rescue general information

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Woman’s car, support dogs stolen from Portland swim center parking lot
Woman’s car, support dogs stolen from Portland swim center parking lot
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
Still photo of handcuffs.
Salem woman sentenced to prison for strangling multiple children
Lake Oswego man wins $8.2 million jackpot
Lake Oswego man wins $8.2 million Oregon jackpot

Latest News

Oregon Coast Aquarium says 2 dozen endangered sea stars discovered in Yaquina Bay
FILE - An attendee holds up a sign during a rally calling for an end to the Senate Republican...
Political collateral? Oregon GOP walkout on ‘culture war’ bill threatens billions in school funds
Lloyd District homicide victim’s family speaks out; police ask for public’s help with case
Lloyd District homicide victim’s family speaks out; police ask for public’s help with case
Lloyd District homicide victim’s family speaks out; police ask for public’s help with case