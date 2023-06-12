First phase of Multnomah County burn ban begins Friday

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The first phase of a burn ban for all areas of Multnomah County begins on Friday, June 16.

Multnomah County Fire Defense Board Chief Chris Barney announced Monday the ban will be implemented in phases over the next few weeks.

Beginning Friday, June 16, all backyard burning will be banned. Then the last day for agricultural burning and permitted open burning will be June 30. The complete burn ban, including recreational campfires, fire pits, and any other open burning, begins on July 6.

Portland Fire & Rescue says the dates may change if weather conditions worsen.

Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed but people should use extreme caution while using grills, smokers, and similar cooking appliances.

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice, PF&R said.

For more details about the burn ban, please contact your local fire department. For updated information, please call the burning information line at:

503-618-3083 for Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fairview, Fire District 10

503-809-4372 for Corbett Fire District 14

503-621-1242 for Sauvie Island District 30

503-823-3700 for Portland Fire & Rescue general information

