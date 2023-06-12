Fremont Bridge traffic stalls after multi-vehicle crash .

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A crash on the south end of the Fremont Bridge caused long delays during the morning commute Monday.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. to the scene of the crash. According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, three cars and a semi-truck were involved. One person was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet said the cause of the crash. An update is expected later.

