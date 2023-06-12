Fremont Bridge traffic stalls after multi-vehicle crash

Fremont Bridge traffic stalls after multi-vehicle crash .
Fremont Bridge traffic stalls after multi-vehicle crash .(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A crash on the south end of the Fremont Bridge caused long delays during the morning commute Monday.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. to the scene of the crash. According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, three cars and a semi-truck were involved. One person was taken to the hospital.

SEE ALSO: 6 rescued from leaking, stranded boat on Willamette River

Authorities have not yet said the cause of the crash. An update is expected later.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Stolen dogs reunited with their owner
Woman’s car, support dogs found after being stolen from Portland swim center parking lot
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
6 rescued from leaking, stranded boat on Willamette River
6 rescued from leaking, stranded boat on Willamette River

Latest News

Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Home destroyed by Beachie Creek fire
Jury finds electric utility PacifiCorp liable in devastating Oregon wildfires
KPTV File Image
Cyclist dies after falling into roadway, getting hit by truck in Polk County