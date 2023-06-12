Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, a Giant Pacific Octopus washed up on Cannon Beach.

On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. the creature was caught in some sand during the outgoing tides near Haystack Rock and the Needles, according to Haystack Rock Awareness Program.



Volunteers were able to quickly help the animal return to the ocean.

Bystanders took pictures and videos of the octopus before it returned to deep water.

People who notice sea creature in distress should reach out to any local ocean & wildlife steward programs.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

