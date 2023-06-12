Glider plane makes ‘unscheduled landing’ in Washington Co. wheat field

WASHINGTON CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A glider plane out of the North Plains had to make a forced landing in a wheat field in Washington County on Saturday evening.

At about 5 p.m., the pilot made an “unscheduled landing” in a wheat field in Verboort near highway 47. Police said the glider had “run out of lift.”

Forest Grove Fire and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded, and say the pilot was not hurt.

The glider is being left in the field until authorities can remove it without damaging the wheat crop.

