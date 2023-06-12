Husband charged with murder of wife in Corbett

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – The victim and suspect in a domestic violence homicide have been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Deputies say 47-year-old Brandon Lewis Briscoe is charged with the murder of his wife, 47-year-old Heather Lynn Booker Briscoe.

Deputies responded on June 3 around 4:50 p.m. to the area of 37000 East Historic Columbia River Highway on reports of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses calling reported hearing gunshots.

Arriving deputies found Brandon Briscoe walking away from the scene and took him into custody. Deputies then discovered the body of Heather Briscoe at a nearby home.

Brandon Briscoe was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on June 3, charged with murder in the second degree-domestic violence, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

