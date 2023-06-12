Lloyd District homicide victim’s family speaks out; police ask for public’s help with case

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The body of 33-year-old Nick Henderson was found in the Portland Lloyd Center parking garage on Nov. 4, 2022 and his death was ruled a homicide, but police have still not made any arrests.

Now, police are asking for help from the public for information about his death.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon, an organization which gives out cash rewards for information that leads to arrests, partnered with Portland Police this week to ask the public’s help with Henderson’s case.

Henderson’s mother, Carolyn Baber of Vancouver, has waited an agonizing seven months for answers.

When her oldest son died, she was out of the country and received the news from her daughter over the phone.

“I felt very sick, sick to my stomach,” Baber said. “It’s the worst news ever, to hear that your child is gone already.”

She met with FOX 12 just a few days after what would have been Nick’s 34th birthday.

Baber recalled his artistic talents, his love for working with cars, and his enjoyment of skateboarding.

“He always wanted to make people smile,” she said. “We all miss him dearly.”

The information she received from police at the time of Nick’s death is about as much as we know today - that his death was ruled a homicide, and no one has been arrested. Police have not released his cause of death.

“He just got in a predicament, he got in harm’s way, I don’t know what happened,” Baber said.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to arrests, and Baber hopes their involvement will be a small step toward the answers she needs.

“I hope that somebody can actually remember about what happened on November fourth at Lloyd Center in a parking lot,” she said. “I have to be optimistic, because that’s all I have.”

If you have any information to share about this case, you can visit crimestoppersoregon.com to submit an anonymous tip.

