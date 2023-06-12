Man drove into Grand Floral Parade route, endangering several people charged

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man who drove through the Grand Floral Parade route received over a dozen charges this afternoon.

On Saturday, a 42-year-old man later identified as Sidney Sean Mecham was arrested after driving his truck through the Grand Floral Parade Route and nearly running over several people. Today Mecham was arraigned with over a dozen charges. The charges are:

· Reckless driving

· Attempt to elude (x2)

· Attempted assault of a public safety officer

· Reckless endangering (x10)

· Unlawful use of a weapon

· Hit/run property damage (x2)

· Disorderly conduct 2 (x2)

Mecham also faces charges from a previous hit-and-run, according to police.

He is expected to be brought before the court on June 21 at 9:30 a.m. in Multnomah County.

