Man who kidnapped woman, 2 daughters at Oregon Zoo dies in prison

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Corrections says Jere Ryder, 66, who was convicted in 2007 of kidnapping a mother and her two daughters by knifepoint at the Oregon Zoo, has died in prison.

The 2006 kidnapping was not the first of Ryder’s crimes, with a criminal record dating back to a rape by knifepoint in 1974. Ryder was arrested again in 1981 and found to have the high school files of 140 girls, landing him a burglary charge.

According to court documents, on July 26, 2006, Ryder approached a mother at the Oregon Zoo while she was taking her two daughters out of their car seats, placing a knife against her back.

SEE ALSO: 2 suspects sought after stealing concession food, swimsuit from Woodburn pool

Ryder then demanded she put the kids back into the car and get into the passenger seat with her hands behind her back. While attempting to zip-tie her wrists, the mother jumped from the car and screamed for help, catching the attention of nearby employees. Ryder was chased down and tackled before being arrested.

During a search of his belongings, police discovered more zip-ties and duct tape in Ryder’s pockets.

He was sentenced in April 2007 for kidnapping, robbery, assault, attempted assault, coercion and menacing. Prior to his death, his earliest release date was Jan. 4, 2077.

No cause of death was given.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.