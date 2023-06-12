Man who kidnapped woman, 2 daughters at Oregon Zoo dies in prison

Jere Ryder.
Jere Ryder.(Oregon Department of Corrections)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Corrections says Jere Ryder, 66, who was convicted in 2007 of kidnapping a mother and her two daughters by knifepoint at the Oregon Zoo, has died in prison.

The 2006 kidnapping was not the first of Ryder’s crimes, with a criminal record dating back to a rape by knifepoint in 1974. Ryder was arrested again in 1981 and found to have the high school files of 140 girls, landing him a burglary charge.

According to court documents, on July 26, 2006, Ryder approached a mother at the Oregon Zoo while she was taking her two daughters out of their car seats, placing a knife against her back.

SEE ALSO: 2 suspects sought after stealing concession food, swimsuit from Woodburn pool

Ryder then demanded she put the kids back into the car and get into the passenger seat with her hands behind her back. While attempting to zip-tie her wrists, the mother jumped from the car and screamed for help, catching the attention of nearby employees. Ryder was chased down and tackled before being arrested.

During a search of his belongings, police discovered more zip-ties and duct tape in Ryder’s pockets.

He was sentenced in April 2007 for kidnapping, robbery, assault, attempted assault, coercion and menacing. Prior to his death, his earliest release date was Jan. 4, 2077.

No cause of death was given.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Stolen dogs reunited with their owner
Woman’s car, support dogs found after being stolen from Portland swim center parking lot
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
6 rescued from leaking, stranded boat on Willamette River
6 rescued from leaking, stranded boat on Willamette River

Latest News

The sculpture "Pillar Arc," by artist Ming Fay, sits in the courtyard of the U.S. Courthouse in...
Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions
Suspects caught on camera at Woodburn Aquatic Center
Police: 2 suspects sought after stealing concession food, swimsuit from Woodburn pool
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach