Multnomah County library closing for extended period

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Library is warning Portlanders of an extended closure to the Gregory Heights Library.

According to a spokesperson, the Northeast Portland library will be closing to the public beginning July 20 for a series of improvements including new paint and carpeting, new seating, and updated tech and internet.

The improvements follow voters approving a 2020 library building bond. With funding from the bond, Multnomah County Libraries say a ‘dramatic reinvention’ is underway this year with the expansion of five libraries and several projects to refresh others across the county.

The Gregory Heights Library is expected to be closed until winter 2023.

