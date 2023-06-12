Oregon Coast Aquarium says 2 dozen endangered sea stars discovered in Yaquina Bay

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Coast Aquarium says it found more than two dozen sunflower sea stars - a critically endangered species - in Yaquina Bay.

The aquarium says its staff recently went to the bay to look for fish and other creatures when they found one sunflower sea star, then they discovered 24 more.

The aquarium says the largest of the stars was six inches long. They believe it may be the adult that spawned the others, but there’s no way to be certain. Because most of the stars are so young, it may be a good sign of the species recovery.

After taking pictures and measuring each one, aquarium staff returned the stars to the seafloor.

Sunflower sea stars start out their lives as free-floating plankton. They’re actually invisible to the human eye. Once they’re fully grown, they can have as many as 26 arms and weigh up to 13 pounds. And they’re fast - they can move up to 10-feet per minute.

The discovery is a big deal because the sunflower sea star’s numbers have gone down significantly in recent years. It’s due in part to an outbreak of what’s known as “sea star wasting syndrome” between 2013 and 2017.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates 90% of the population has died because of the disease.

If you want to see a sunflower sea star, you can go to the Oregon Coast Aquarium. It’s home to three of them, and the largest is four feet wide.

