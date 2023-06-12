Police: 2 suspects sought after stealing concession food, swimsuit from Woodburn pool

Suspects caught on camera at Woodburn Aquatic Center
Suspects caught on camera at Woodburn Aquatic Center(Woodburn Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are wanted after stealing items from a public swimming pool last week, according to the Woodburn Police Department.

The theft occurred on Monday, June 5, at about 10 a.m., at the Woodburn Aquatic Center, located at 200 Oak Street. Police say the two suspects stole about $50 worth of concession food and a swimsuit.

The two suspects are described as white men between the ages of 18-25, about 6 feet tall and weigh about 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects is asked to contact Officer Salvador at 503-982-2345, and reference case number 23-6943.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Stolen dogs reunited with their owner
Woman’s car, support dogs found after being stolen from Portland swim center parking lot
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
6 rescued from leaking, stranded boat on Willamette River
6 rescued from leaking, stranded boat on Willamette River

Latest News

FOX 12 Viewer submitted video: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night shooting in downtown Portland; police say no arrests yet
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night shooting in downtown Portland; police say no arrests yet
Sean Baba
Portland man arrested during child predator sting indicted on new charges