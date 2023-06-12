Police: 2 suspects sought after stealing concession food, swimsuit from Woodburn pool

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are wanted after stealing items from a public swimming pool last week, according to the Woodburn Police Department.

The theft occurred on Monday, June 5, at about 10 a.m., at the Woodburn Aquatic Center, located at 200 Oak Street. Police say the two suspects stole about $50 worth of concession food and a swimsuit.

The two suspects are described as white men between the ages of 18-25, about 6 feet tall and weigh about 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects is asked to contact Officer Salvador at 503-982-2345, and reference case number 23-6943.

