Portland Parks reveals opening date for outdoor pools

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Parks and Recreation has revealed when seven popular outdoor pools will open for the summer season. According to the parks department, the pools will open Wednesday, June 21.

Along with aquatics programs, Portland Parks offers weekly free swims at every outdoor pool, as part of the ‘Sumer Free For All.’

“The Parks Local Option Levy has allowed PP&R to ramp up staffing to once again offer a variety of recreation programs,” notes Portland Culture & Livability Commissioner Dan Ryan. “That includes swim activities at all City pools and the popular Summer Free For All. I’m delighted to see the Levy continue to provide such a wonderful quality of life for Portlanders.”

Portland Parks and Recreation outdoor pools:

Creston Outdoor Pool - SE 44th and Powell Blvd.

Grant Outdoor Pool - NE 33rd Avenue and US Grant Place.

Ida B. Wells Outdoor Pool - 1151 SW Vermont Street.

Montavilla Outdoor Pool - 8219 NE Glisan Street.

Peninsula Outdoor Pool - 700 N. Rosa Parks Way.

Pier Outdoor Pool - N. Seneca Street and St. Johns Avenue.

Sellwood Outdoor Pool - 7951 SE 7th Avenue.

This summer season will also be the first with the newly renamed Ida B. Wells Outdoor Pool, after the Black female journalist and civil rights advocate. The pool was formerly named the Wilson Pool.

In addition to the seven outdoor pools, the parks department also operates four indoor year-round pools. Swim schedules can be found on the Portland Parks and Recreation website.

Ida B. Wells Outdoor Pool. (Portland Parks and Recreation)

