Much cooler and a bit cloudier Tuesday

Today has been the warmest day we’ve seen since early last week. Temperatures are topping out around 90 in the metro area late this afternoon.

Tomorrow will bring a sharp change in temperature; in the cooler direction. Most areas will be at least 10 degrees cooler with some cloud cover, thickening a bit through the mid part of the day. Other than that cloud cover, there will be plenty of cloud breaks and sunshine, close to a typical mid-June day. If you’re in the Gorge area be ready for some very windy conditions as you head east. By the afternoon winds will be up to 30 mph with gusts up to 55!

The next couple of mornings the coast has a chance for some drizzle/showers. Then the slight chance for morning drizzle spreads out to few other parts of the region Wednesday, but really at this point we’re not expecting much precipitation until we get later into the weekend.

In general, we are still seeing a chance for showers this weekend. At this point it looks like it will be a bit more likely to see it Sunday, Monday and even into Tuesday. Temperatures cool down into the 60s for a few days starting Sunday.

