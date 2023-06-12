Warmest day of the week

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, June 12, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Monday! You may see a few clouds this morning, but plan on mostly sunny skies and the warmest day of the week today, maxing out around 86 degrees. Tomorrow will be much cooler with more clouds but staying dry, high 75. Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies with areas of morning drizzle possible, high 72. Thursday and Friday a cloud sun mix with highs both days in the mid 70s. The weekend, mostly cloudy with several showers, much cooler, high Saturday will be 70 and only reaching 68 on Sunday.

