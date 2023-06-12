Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - The state of Washington is preparing to pay out millions of dollars to people with past drug convictions.

The Administrative Office of the Courts is preparing to launch what’s known as the Blake Refund Bureau.

“This is setting a precedent,” said Robin Zimmermann, the Administrative Office of the Courts Senior Communications Officer. “There aren’t any other related cases of a state issuing hundred, or thousands, of vacations and refunds at one time.”

In February, 2021, the Washington Supreme Court ruled that the state’s drug possession law was unconstitutional – voiding the long-standing law.

The action had a wide range of effects; it is anticipated that over 200,000 felonies for drug possession from the 1970s may be overturned; this covered both those who were previously free and those who were serving time in prison. It was also possible to get tens of thousands of marijuana-related minor charges dismissed.

The total number of convictions connected to this new return agency is thought to be about 300,000. Since some persons had several convictions and the ruling dates back so far, it is unclear how many people will be impacted. Additionally, it is unclear how many people are still living.

The refund portion of the Blake-decision has garnered less attention in the two years immediately following the decision.

Given the number of people who are expected to be impacted, the refund component is still quite significant. Millions of dollars in legal financial obligations (LFOs) gathered over the course of 50 years are now refundable to those people.

A specialized bureau that will oversee the operation of returning the money is required because, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts, approximately $8 million has already been paid out through municipal district and superior courts. It is anticipated that millions more will be paid out in the coming years.

“The intent is to have a process that is easy to navigate and will provide for a timely response for individuals to receive their refunds,” said Sharon Swanson, the Blake Implementation Manager for the Administrative Office of the Courts.

People will be able to search for their cases by name or case number using a website.

For more information, go here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.