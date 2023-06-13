2 arrested in Grants Pass torture, kidnapping and servitude investigation

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – Two people have been arrested in Grants Pass following an investigation into torture, kidnapping and involuntary servitude, investigators say.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, officers first received a call from a 22-year-old male Sunday at 5:12 p.m., claiming he had escaped from a home in the 1500 block of Ben Aire Circle.

While speaking to officers, the man said he had just fled from months of “involuntary servitude” by his cousin Eastwood Mohammed Hamman, a 35-year-old male, and Cassie Jo Gudino, a 27-year-old female.

After locating the man and giving him medical attention, officers learned both he and his 19-year-old sister had been lured from New York with promises of “freedom and work.”

Once in Grants Pass, the male victim told investigators both he and his sister were forced to work remote jobs and hand over all earned money. Suspects Hamman and Gudino manipulated the victims to work by threatening injury and use of torture including burning with a torch, ice baths, beatings and starvation, according to Grants Pass P.D.

The man added his sister was still being held captive by the suspects.

Grants Pass police detectives, with the Grants Pass SWAT and detectives from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team, executed a search warrant at the home Monday, finding the female victim inside.

Both victims received medical attention and are being reunited with family in New York, according to authorities.

Mannan and Gudino were booked into the Josephine County Jail for two counts of 1st Degree Kidnapping and two counts of 1st Degree Subjecting Another Person to Involuntary Servitude. Mannan was additionally charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault.

