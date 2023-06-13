2 pulled from water after boat capsizes near Astoria

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were pulled from the water after their boat capsized near Astoria on Sunday.

U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a woman stranded on a channel marker and pulled an unresponsive man out of the water after their boat reportedly capsized on the Columbia River near Tongue Point.

At 2:25 p.m., a caller, who witnessed the capsize from shore, notified the Coast Guard, according to a statement by the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew launched.

At 3 p.m., the aircrew arrived on scene and found the stranded woman atop a dayboard channel marker. A rescue swimmer deployed to retrieve her before the two were hoisted from the water to the helicopter.

At 3:22 p.m., the aircrew found the man floating face-up and unresponsive.

The rescue swimmer was again lowered from the helicopter to the water and saw that the man was not breathing.

After taking the man to the nearby Coast Guard boat, the rescue swimmer remained with the him to perform CPR until the boat got to shore and met emergency medical personnel.

The woman was responsive and in stable condition when crews handed her over to emergency medical personnel.

