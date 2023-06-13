50-year-old food truck burns, completely destroyed

NEWBERG, Ore (KPTV) - One week ago, the Hunny Beez food truck in Newberg went up in flames, and co-owner Andrew Wegman says it happened at the worst possible time with summer sales right around the corner.

Last Monday, Wegman said he and his business partner had no choice and “just kind of went up and said goodbye.”

The 50-year-old food truck left its home for the last several years, where Wegman called its location “difficult,” and even went as far as to nickname the vehicle “Murphy,” after Murphy’s Law. He says that’s because “anything’s that’s going to happen is going to happen to that truck.”

He said the nickname comes after several break ins and too much vandalism to count. But, most recently there was a fire, which he said he learned about early in the morning when he got a phone call and saw some photos of the truck engulfed in flames.

“I said, ‘thanks, I got to go,’” Wegman said as he recalled the moments after the phone call. “I grabbed my keys and was out the door.”

When he arrived, he saw what was left of the truck.

Panicked, he explained that a firefighter recognized him as the food truck’s owner after having dined there in the past.

“Right away, the fireman stopped me, grabbed me, and calmed me down.”

Wegman described the importance of the truck, “the last four years of my life just went up in flames.”

He said fire crews mentioned to him that things like this regularly happen to food trucks because of all of the flammables on board, but Wegman couldn’t help but be curious about what caused the fire to erupt.

“I just kept asking, ‘how did this happen?’”

Since the truck was closed at the time, and after who Wegman described as “a restoration person” pointed out some hot spots, he suspects the culprit was a lit cigarette thrown into a nearby trash can. It’s possible the fire spread and may have ignited the propane line, “and from there, the fireman told me, once the propane line burned it sent flames through the center of the food truck.”

Wegman said it burned just about everything inside to a crisp, except for some stray pots and pans and a couple pieces of equipment.

“I was even surprised to see the metal had melted.”

He says right now it looks like insurance will only cover the vehicle, and not anything on the inside or outside.

Meanwhile, Wegman says they’re opening a restaurant in Portland soon, but says their Newberg spot was their first and holds a special place in his heart. So much so that he says the community has even reached out to him directly, and “seeing those messages made it all come back,” Wegman said fighting through emotions. “It’s hard.”

He said things like this are just a part of running a business and believes the loss of their Newberg location may be a sign to focus on their new spot to open off SW Clay Street and Park Avenue come early July. He hopes the new restaurant will run smoother than Newberg.

“Maybe I can feel comfortable working five days a week instead of seven,” Wegman said smiling.

Although Wegman’s not sure if it will generate enough funds to bring the Newberg spot back, his business partner’s daughter set up a GoFundMe on their behalf.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/pw6qvb-helping-hand-for-hunnybeez?member=27353955&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

