Astoria’s Buoy Beer resumes in-house production a year after roof collapse

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a year since the roof caved in at the Buoy Beer production facility in Astoria, and they are finally back to producing all of their products in-house.

The roof of the old building is still caved in, but two weeks ago, the team completed the transfer of canning and brewing facilities to a new building next-door.

“We’re close to being whole again, which is nice,” said Director of Production Kevin Shaw. “After the collapse happened we lost half of our capacity, we also lost our canning line, which was 7 or 8 months.”

After that, Ninkasi Brewing took on some of their production load, and they used a mobile packaging company just to get by. It slowed down production significantly, but they did what they could to get by until the new facility was usable.

“Now we are back to pre-collapse capacity and we are able to bring all of our brewing back in house,” said Jessyka Dart-McLelan, Buoy Beer’s Marketing Manager. “These last two weeks have definitely felt like we’re coming together, and we feel like a healed group.”

The reasons for the roof’s collapse are still unclear, but staff believes it was due to pilings under the building giving out. Though it wasn’t the story anyone hoped for, they still say there was a shiny silver lining.

“The actual physical space is a better space for production, the layout is better, it’s also much warmer in here, we were able to seal things up,” Shaw said. “Very drafty in there, also above a river.”

It’s been a long, challenging year, but they never lost sight of the goal.

“I don’t think there was ever a thought in our minds that we wouldn’t make it through,” Dart-McLelan said.

Some of Buoy Beer’s next steps include adding a distillery to the production space, expanding distribution to other states outside of the northwest, and eventually adding a seafood restaurant on site.

