Cool with a few morning drizzle spots Wednesday, then warmer end to work week

Rain likely for Father’s Day
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a much cooler day under partly cloudy skies in NW Oregon and SW Washington.  A dry cold front has passed overhead and is moving through Eastern Oregon.  Expect clouds to linger through the night and the marine layer may be thick enough to produce a spot or two of drizzle tomorrow morning.  That said, we don’t expect widespread “wet” for the morning commute, just a few drippy spots.

Skies will SLOWLY clear a bit midday and afternoon Wednesday, but we’ll be even cooler.  There’s a very good chance we stay in the 60s tomorrow.  Then high pressure develops overhead again Thursday and Friday with the usual warming and drying.  It’ll feel like summer again those days.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

The well-advertised cooldown is still the plan for this weekend.  We should stay dry Saturday, but then widespread showers develop Sunday and continue through Tuesday of next week.  At this point it doesn’t appear to be the beginning of a long wet/cool spell.  The change will bring much-needed rain to the area and even snow down to around 5,000′ at times in the Cascades.  Unfortunately, this lines up with Father’s Day; it’ll be a showery afternoon but if we get lucky maybe a few hours of that day will be dry.  Stay tuned.

There’s no sign of a heatwave in the next 10 days

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sculpture "Pillar Arc," by artist Ming Fay, sits in the courtyard of the U.S. Courthouse in...
Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
FILE.
Multnomah County library closing for extended period
Jere Ryder.
Man who kidnapped woman, 2 daughters at Oregon Zoo dies in prison
Police presence in a north Portland neighborhood has led to a shelter in place Tuesday morning.
Armed robbery suspect in custody after standoff in N. Portland; shelter in place lifted

Latest News

First Alert Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/13)
6/13/2023
Turning cooler over the next two days
First Alert Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/12)
Temperatures back in the 70s for a while
Much cooler and a bit cloudier Tuesday