Cool with a few morning drizzle spots Wednesday, then warmer end to work week

It’s a much cooler day under partly cloudy skies in NW Oregon and SW Washington. A dry cold front has passed overhead and is moving through Eastern Oregon. Expect clouds to linger through the night and the marine layer may be thick enough to produce a spot or two of drizzle tomorrow morning. That said, we don’t expect widespread “wet” for the morning commute, just a few drippy spots.

Skies will SLOWLY clear a bit midday and afternoon Wednesday, but we’ll be even cooler. There’s a very good chance we stay in the 60s tomorrow. Then high pressure develops overhead again Thursday and Friday with the usual warming and drying. It’ll feel like summer again those days.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

The well-advertised cooldown is still the plan for this weekend. We should stay dry Saturday, but then widespread showers develop Sunday and continue through Tuesday of next week. At this point it doesn’t appear to be the beginning of a long wet/cool spell. The change will bring much-needed rain to the area and even snow down to around 5,000′ at times in the Cascades. Unfortunately, this lines up with Father’s Day; it’ll be a showery afternoon but if we get lucky maybe a few hours of that day will be dry. Stay tuned.

There’s no sign of a heatwave in the next 10 days

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.