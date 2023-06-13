Ice Queen in SE Portland is serving up vegan paletas, soft serve and more

The owner of Ice Queen in Southeast Portland is serving up a taste of her Indigenous-Mexican roots with vegan paletas!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The owner of Ice Queen in Southeast Portland is serving up a taste of her Indigenous-Mexican roots with vegan paletas!

Rebecca Smith is not only offering vegan versions of the treat, she also is serving up their signature Thiccflurries! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop on Southeast 11th to learn more about it.

To learn more about Ice Queen learn more here.

