Multi-million dollar renovation ahead Terminal 1 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Port of Vancouver is renovating the historic Terminal 1.

Officials behind the multi-million-dollar renovation hope to offer residents and visitors better access to Downtown Vancouver.

The area was previously an industrial site that wasn’t being utilized. Now the soon to be public market will have shops, dining, event space and access to Columbia River; all while creating thousands of jobs.

“The city of the port private developers all really came together to re-sync and reimagine this location,” says Jonathan Eder, Port of Vancouver USA. “We really wanted to create a space for the public to go and have something a little bit different and unique.”

Last month, House Bill 1527 passed to fund public projects, updating Washington’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF); by using the increased property tax revenue from the development to finance infrastructure improvements.

“If you think about the enormity of removing a dock in the Columbia river, and then putting a new one, and we just couldn’t afford to do that at this point so that allowed us to do this public project in a shorter time frame, says Eder.”

The 40,000 square foot project will cost roughly $30-million to demolish and put in a new dock and another $35-million to build the marketplace.

Shekwa Williams is a frequent visitor of Vancouver and has enjoyed everything the waterfront has to offer. While the waterfront has been quite the attraction, officials are expecting the public market to be just as successful.

“I think that would be so much fun a nice little market just so people in this area don’t have to travel across the bridge or wherever they would go. I think it’s nice to have the water here, there’s a little parks, there’s places to eat and then do your shopping it’s like a one stop shop,” says Williams.

Demolition for the dock will begin later this year and the completion of the public market is expected by 2027-2028.

