Multnomah County animal control investigating dog attack in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An aggressive dog is on the loose in NW Portland, and authorities are now investigating after the dog is said to have attacked a pet.

Michael Spence says he and his dog Rex were out for a run Sunday night here Along Northwest 23rd Avenue just north of Vaughn Street.

Spence says he was running with Rex on a leash that night when out of nowhere, a loose dog bolted out of the encampments and started mauling Rex.

“The last thing I knew he was just on top of him, mauling him, biting him, the owner came running out of his tent,” said Spence.

Spence says a man appearing to be the attacking dog’s owner then pulled his dog off Rex, but the damage was already done. Spence moved a couple blocks away and called 911, but says no one came to the scene.

“They were pretty responsive to me on the phone and said they would have somebody come out, and I waited about 30-45 minutes and no one came.”

Spence says the next few hours were spent at the vet with Rex, and making calls to Multnomah County Animal control. Rex had to get 20 stiches and has over a month of recovery. Spence says animal control would not immediately come to the scene because a dispatcher told him it wasn’t an active emergency at the time of the call. Spence says this was disheartening to hear.

“If they wanted to protect us they would’ve come out immediately and found out where that dog was, and gotten it taken somewhere so he can’t victimize another dog or a child.”

A spokesperson for Multnomah County Animal Control said in a statement an animal control officer was not sent to the scene immediately because it was after hours, and the fact that Rex was at the vet, and the loose dog back in control of the owner, it was not considered an active emergency. The spokesperson also said in the incident is now being investigated.

“MCAS dispatchers received and recorded the complaint from the messaging service the morning of June 12, and assigned the case to an MCAS officer to investigate the loose-aggressive dog and subsequent bite,” the statement read in part.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation, and an MCAS field officer will be contacting the complainant, and following up to investigate the dog and owners at the location of the incident.”

