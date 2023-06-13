People asked to shelter in place as police search for robbery suspect in N. Portland

Police presence in a north Portland neighborhood has led to a shelter in place Tuesday morning.
Police presence in a north Portland neighborhood has led to a shelter in place Tuesday morning.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A large police presence in a north Portland neighborhood has led to a shelter in place Tuesday morning.

A viewer in the Overlook neighborhood says they received a call from Multnomah County Public Alerts telling them to stay indoors until further notice. It’s due to police activity near North Interstate Avenue and North Going Street.

Portland police told FOX 12 they are searching for a robbery suspect in the area. Police say they believe the suspect is in the perimeter they have set up.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

North Going Street will be closed from Interstate 5 while police are on scene. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

