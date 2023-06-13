Police: Big fight escalated into shooting in Vancouver, 1 injured, 2 teens arrested

Authorities said they’re investigating what started as a fight Sunday before escalating into a shooting and ending with a SWAT situation.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Authorities say they’re investigating what started as a fight Sunday before escalating into a shooting and ending with a SWAT situation.

One person was hurt and two teenagers have been arrested.

“I walked outside, and I heard a bunch of gunshots,” Jonas Stanley, who works nearby, said.

“I heard bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” Mary Hardin, a nearby resident said.

People who live and work near Northeast 51st Circle and 66th Avenue in Vancouver described the commotion they heard Sunday night.

“I went out on the patio and I got down and I heard a bunch of hollering and arguing,” Hardin said.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said they responded to a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Investigators said a large group was fighting in a parking lot, and witnesses reported multiple shots were fired.

Police said a 21-year-old man had been shot. And was taken to the hospital in a car as officers were arriving ­-- and said he suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“A bunch of cops came. I’ve never seen so many cops in my life,” Stanley said.

“They were walking around the ground looking for the casings on the wall of the Y,” Hardin said.

Investigators said a 16-year-old was found with a gun at the scene and he was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for unlawful possession of a firearm. However, authorities said they don’t believe it’s the gun used in this shooting.

Authorities said a 17-year-old was the one allegedly responsible for the shooting Sunday night. He was located at an apartment in Vancouver just a few miles away on Plomondon Street. With the assistance of SWAT, he was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for assault.

“It was pretty freaky,” Stanley said.

VPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

