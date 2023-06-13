Turning cooler over the next two days

Good morning! It’s a pretty calm start to our day weather-wise in northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. A dry cold front will pass through the region today, spreading more clouds inland & strengthening onshore flow. This cold front will be linked to a trough of low pressure passing over British Columbia. Wind will really pick up through some of our mountain passes, particularly the Columbia River Gorge. The eastern Gorge & Columbia River Basin will see wind gusts between 40-50+ mph. Unfortunately, this will elevate fire danger this afternoon & evening. Conditions west of the Cascades will turn cloudy, but the clouds should gradually clear out toward the end of the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s in the metro area.

Wednesday should be the coolest day of the workweek due to cloudier skies and areas of drizzle. The best chance of seeing some light showers will be along the coast & western-facing foothills. A few spots of drizzle can’t be ruled out in our western valleys, but it shouldn’t be much. Expect a few sunbreaks late in the day with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 70s Thursday & Friday before things cool back down. A deeper trough of low pressure will dive in from the Northwest this weekend. Expect a transition to cool & showery weather by Sunday, along with a lowering snow level. In fact, the snow level could sink as low as 4,000-4,500 feet by late Sunday – Monday. Most of the snow accumulations should take place at & above 5,000 feet. High temps in the lowlands will dip into the low to mid 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

