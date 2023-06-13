Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County

Vancouver School of Arts and Academics.
Vancouver School of Arts and Academics.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Public Schools has confirmed a cyclist killed over the weekend was a middle school science teacher at the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics.

Adam Joy, 55, of Portland, was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 221 Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports of the crash near milepost 11.5.

OSP says an investigation revealed Joy was southbound on Highway 221 on a bicycle when he fell over into the lane of travel and was hit by a passing 2021 Ford F-350. Joy died at the scene.

In a letter to family and staff, Vancouver School of Arts and Academics Principal Lori Rotherham spoke on Joy’s death.

“[Joy] was very loved by our students and loved his students in return. We will miss Mr. Joy deeply, and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” Rotherham wrote, in part.

In the wake of Joy’s death, Rotherham said the school will be arranging for extra counselors to be at the school this week.

OSP said the driver of the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

