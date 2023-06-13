West Linn residents upset over ramp closure, traffic delays

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - West Linn residents have been upset about a freeway on ramp closure that they say caused traffic delays on numerous roads in the city.

The Oregon Department of Transportation shut down the ramp from southbound highway 43 to northbound I-205 to make way for the construction of a new roundabout which is designed to make area roads more safe.

Residents say the backup spilled over onto numerous city streets including Willamette Falls Drive, 10th Street and West A Street. People complained and the mayor of West Linn shot off a letter to ODOT. The mayor said the closure was affecting livability and threatened to slow down the movement of emergency vehicles.

Late last week, ODOT says it studied the traffic issues and determined drivers weren’t following directions onto the detour and were instead trying to bypass it, creating congestion. In response, ODOT says it added additional signage and during rush hour added flaggers and police to ensure drivers follow directions onto the detour.

Leigh Ralston says she works in the area and has noticed the improvement in traffic flow since ODOT began guiding cars onto the detour.

A number of road improvements are planned for this area over the next two years. The Arch Bridge will be made more earthquake ready and a new tolling system will be put in place. The earliest the tolling system could begin collecting funds is January of 2026.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.