$15K reward offered to help solve deadly Portland shooting of 22-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 22-year-old man at a Portland park last summer.

On June 20, 2022, Geavauntae Sherman was attending his sister’s birthday part at Raymond City Park when he was killed. Police say it is believed that an argument broke out nearby and Sherman was shot by a man from another group in the park.

A description of the suspect has not been released by investigators.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Sherman’s death.

“Geavauntae Sherman was celebrating his little sister’s birthday when he was killed in the middle of a Portland city park. An argument that began over playground equipment ended in loss of life,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “It’s been nearly a year, and we know there were dozens of witnesses in the park that evening. We need those witnesses to come forward with any details they remember. We hope the $15,000 reward will encourage anyone with information to reach out to the FBI and to help this family get the justice they deserve.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FBI Portland Field Office at 503-224-4181, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

