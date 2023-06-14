2 teenagers hurt in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenage boys have been hospitalized after a shooting in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 9:46 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of Southeast 74th Avenue, near Mount Scott Park. Police say officers found two teenage boys who had been shot.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured but expected to survive his injuries. An 18-year-old boy was also hit but his injuries were not serious. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect or suspects left the scene and have not been located, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact detectives at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-156118.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.