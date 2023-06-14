30,000 gallons of treated sewage spills into Willamette River

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - A little over a week after half a million gallons of treated sewage spilled into the Willamette, another 30,000 gallons was spilled into the waterway.

An equipment malfunction during scheduled maintenance at a City of Portland wastewater plant led to the discharge near Lake Oswego’s Foothills Park, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services reported Wednesday.

People were advised to avoid the Willamette River around Foothills Park for 48 hours due to the possibility of increased bacteria in the water.

A portable generator was used to maintain the operation of a pump station at the Tryon Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant while electrical components underwent routine maintenance and cleaning. On Wednesday, about 10:15 a.m., the generator failed. In the 15 minutes the generator was down, an estimated 30,000 gallons of partially treated sewage were released. Before the spill, the wastewater had undergone primary treatment, including screening, grit removal, and sedimentation, according to a statement from the bureau.

