Aloha people lost their home to fire, cats rescued.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were called to an Aloha home for reported smoke and flames.

The house fire was located on the 19000 block of southwest Brooklawn Place in Washington County. Neighbors of the home called 911 after they noticed smoke and fire.

SEE ALSO: Arson arrest made in downtown Portland apartment fire that displaced dozens

According to a sheriff on scene neighbors were evacuated from their homes incase the fire spread.

Firefighters arrived on scene to see the two-story home ablaze and fire spreading to the attic. No one was home at the time of the fire, but two cats were inside.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue were able to take control of the fire from the outside and rescue the two pets, unharmed but confused.

SEE ALSO: Firefighters make dramatic rescues from apartment fire in downtown Portland

The house did not have a sprinkler system and the residents will be displaced due to smoke and water damage while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.