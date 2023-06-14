Ankeny Alley businesses band together for new street festival

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An exciting new chapter begins for a group of Downtown Portland businesses.

Over two dozen businesses in and around Ankeny Alley between 2nd Ave. and 3rd Ave. have come together to launch the Ankeny Alley Festival which starts Friday, June 16, and will run throughout the summer months.

Some businesses in the area go back over a century like Dan and Louis Oyster Bar.

Owners Michelle and Keoni Wachsmuth say the festival weekends planned throughout the summer will be exactly what the area needs to get back to better days.

The festival will feature bars and restaurants selling food and drinks out in Ankeny Alley, booths from other local vendor and artists, as well as live music.

“We’re going to get together and just show everyone that Portland has changed, it’s really beautiful down here and we’re ready for people to come back,” said Michelle Wachsmuth. “Our part of the festival is we will have fresh oysters being barbecued out front, there’s going to be a band down at the end of the street.”

The festival will run six weekends throughout the summer, and is free admission. The scheduled dates and times are as follows:

▪ June 16-18

▪ 4th of July Celebration June 30-July 3

▪ Pride Weekend July 14-16

▪ August 11-13

▪ Labor Day Weekend September 1-3, 2023.

▪ September 22-24

Event hours are: Friday 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturdays – 10 am to 11 pm (21+ only after 8 pm), Sundays – 10 am 8 pm (July 4th and Labor Day have extended Sunday hours)

For Kit Kat Club owner, Manish Patel, he’s excited to be a part of Portland’s lineup of summer events.

“The Rose Festival started it off, and this six-series festival that Ankeny is doing is just going to be tremendous for the area and Downtown Portland,” he said.

Keoni Wachsmuth has had Dan and Louis Oyster Bar in his family for generations. He says bouncing back from the last few years hasn’t been easy, but feels the Ankeny Alley Festival will be a step in the right direction to keep the tradition of his restaurant alive.

“It’s exciting for me because it gives us a chance to show people that we’re still here.”

