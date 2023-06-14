Camas man dies in crash on SR-500

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after a crash on State Route 500, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened on SR-500 near Northeast 232nd Avenue at about 1:48 a.m. WSP says an investigation revealed Jeremy Deherrera, of Camas, was eastbound when he lost control on a curve and went off the road. He then crashed through heavy brush and a barn before the car flipped.

Deherrera died at the scene. WSP says he was wearing a seatbelt.

According to WSP, speeding has been determined the cause of the crash. It’s unknown at this time is drugs or alcohol were involved.

