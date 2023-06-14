Clark County warns of disruptions during ‘hazardous tree’ removals

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County is warning residents removal of several hazardous trees may create some impacts during the process.

Officials with Clark County say the Parks and Lands division will work with a tree service contractor to trim and/or remove hazardous trees at several neighborhood parks and a natural area. The trees have been identified by arborists as likely to fall either entirely, or partially.

SEE ALSO: Man from Hood River first to receive groundbreaking medication

Scheduled removal dates:

  • June 13-16, Tiger Tree Neighborhood Park: Logs from hazard trees felled this past winter will be removed. Several logs will be left behind in the natural areas to provide habitat and other ecological benefits. Access to the trail network may be closed temporarily in the immediate vicinity of work areas. The playground will not be impacted.
  • June 16 and 19, Tenny Creek Neighborhood Park: Hazardous trees will be trimmed/removed. The park’s trail network may be closed temporarily in the immediate vicinity of work areas. The playground will not be impacted.
  • June 20-30, Jorgenson Woods Neighborhood Park: Hazardous trees will be trimmed/removed. The playground will be closed June 20 and 21, though the trail will remain open. June 22 through 30, the park will be open with closures in the immediate vicinity of work areas.
  • July 5-8, Minkler-Laureta Noreen Nature Preserve: Work on hazardous trees is not likely to impact visitors. Any closed-off work areas should be avoided.

According to Clark County, the areas will be reevaluated with plans for replanting in the future.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in a north Portland neighborhood has led to a shelter in place Tuesday morning.
Armed robbery suspect in custody after standoff in N. Portland; shelter in place lifted
The sculpture "Pillar Arc," by artist Ming Fay, sits in the courtyard of the U.S. Courthouse in...
Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions
FILE.
Multnomah County library closing for extended period
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County.
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach

Latest News

18-year-old Louis Daniel Santiago.
N. Portland armed robbery suspect identified; more victims expected
Geavauntae Sherman
$15K reward offered to help solve deadly Portland shooting of 22-year-old man
2 teenagers hurt in SE Portland shooting
Scene photo
2 teenagers hurt in SE Portland shooting