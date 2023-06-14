Clark County warns of disruptions during ‘hazardous tree’ removals

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County is warning residents removal of several hazardous trees may create some impacts during the process.

Officials with Clark County say the Parks and Lands division will work with a tree service contractor to trim and/or remove hazardous trees at several neighborhood parks and a natural area. The trees have been identified by arborists as likely to fall either entirely, or partially.

Scheduled removal dates:

June 13-16, Tiger Tree Neighborhood Park: Logs from hazard trees felled this past winter will be removed. Several logs will be left behind in the natural areas to provide habitat and other ecological benefits. Access to the trail network may be closed temporarily in the immediate vicinity of work areas. The playground will not be impacted.

June 16 and 19, Tenny Creek Neighborhood Park: Hazardous trees will be trimmed/removed. The park’s trail network may be closed temporarily in the immediate vicinity of work areas. The playground will not be impacted.

June 20-30, Jorgenson Woods Neighborhood Park: Hazardous trees will be trimmed/removed. The playground will be closed June 20 and 21, though the trail will remain open. June 22 through 30, the park will be open with closures in the immediate vicinity of work areas.

July 5-8, Minkler-Laureta Noreen Nature Preserve: Work on hazardous trees is not likely to impact visitors. Any closed-off work areas should be avoided.

According to Clark County, the areas will be reevaluated with plans for replanting in the future.

