Cool and showery weather pattern returns for first time since early May

For the first time in many weeks we’ve got at least a few days of cool/showery weather ahead.

KEY POINTS

Other than a spot of drizzle, the first real chance for showers shows up on Father’s Day. Most likely we’ll see the showery weather through Tuesday.

At this point, it appears we’ll see 1″ or less rainfall during that time. Possibly only 1/4 to 1/2″. We’re not going to make up our 5 week long rain deficit during this time.

There’s no sign of hot weather for the next 7-10 days. I don’t see a heatwave through at least the 22nd

WHAT’S AHEAD?

We’ve been very dry the past month. In Portland we’ve seen less than a tenth of an inch of rain since mid-May! By Thursday, it’ll be the driest mid-May to mid-June on record in the 80 year period of record at PDX.

(kptv)

Another way to look at it? Much of the metro area has seen less than 1″ rain in the last 7 weeks! That’s late April to mid-June. Your lawn needs about 1″ rain each week during the warm season.

We’ve had a long stretch of warm weather too. Only six days in the last month have remained below 70 degrees, quite a feat for May and early June in our climate.

The last month in Portland (kptv)

Not much changes the next 3 days, yes a bit cooler tomorrow after a dry cold front passed through today. But then weak upper-level ridging over us Thursday and Friday (the image below).

(kptv)

A cool “upper level low” drops down out of Canada and into the Pacific Northwest by Sunday. This is a classic cool and showery setup for us. Typically we see showers mixed with sunbreaks, maybe hail or thundershowers too. Unfortunately it starts on Father’s Day

(kptv)

By the middle of NEXT week, that upper-level trough has moved off to the east and another one is developing offshore. In this setup our weather improves quite a bit; high temperatures at least back into the 70s or even a bit warmer

(kptv)

We don’t know yet whether that next trough swings in over us for another round of cool showers around the 22nd-25th. There are hints on the Euro ensembles that could be the case. See the negative height anomaly just west of us the weekend of the 24th/25th.

(kptv)

But that’s just one model and way out there in time. Of more interest is how much rain could we see Sunday through Tuesday.

Looking at those ensemble forecasts again for Portland, there’s no 24 hour period (from the Euro) with more than 0.20″. That’s the average of all those ensemble members.

(kptv)

Another way to look at it is the “QPF Plume” product. It shows the total rainfall over Salem the next 15 days from those ensembles as it adds up over time. The green line is the average; maybe .30 to .40″ from those 3 days. Possibly a little more in the 10-15 day period. Maybe. By the way, each gray line is one of the ensemble members. Notice only 4 of the 51 members produce more than 1″ rain down there in the Willamette Valley the next two weeks. Keep watering for now...

(kptv)

To wrap it up, the timing is bad (holiday weekend), but it’ll be good to have at least some cool/showery weather to delay fire season a bit. Enjoy the cooldown because you know it WILL get hot again at some point.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.