Cooler today, warmer Thursday & Friday

Good morning! It’s a cool & cloudy start to our Wednesday across northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. Patchy morning drizzle can’t be ruled, but most of the day will be dry. Expect to see a gradual clearing of our skies between the early to mid afternoon. Most cities will stay below 70 degrees because of the slow clearing.

We’ll return to summer-like weather tomorrow & Friday as a high pressure system nudges its way in from the west. The center of the ridge will stay well offshore of the Pacific Northwest, so the warming trend won’t be too drastic. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

We’re still tracking quite the pattern change this upcoming weekend. A deep trough of low pressure will shift southward out of the Gulf of Alaska. Saturday should be a mostly cloudy day west of the Cascades, but mainly dry. Temperatures will only reach about 70 degrees in the metro area. Then the pattern turns cool & showery Sunday through Tuesday. There may be just enough instability to support some isolated thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will dip into the low to mid 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s. This cooler air mass will lower our snow level to about 4,000-5,000 feet. Yes, snow will be falling and accumulating in the higher elevations. It’ll be tough for it to stick at pass level (at least through Government Camp) due to the stronger sunshine this time of year. That being said, I can’t rule out a few dustings during the coolest times of the day. If you want to see some fresh snow, head up to Timberline Lodge.

Have a great Wednesday!

