WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular restaurant that served Washington County for decades is now back in its original neighborhood.

The new Mad Greek Deli is on the corner of Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest West Union Road, after the first location was torn down in 2019.

For more details about Mad Greek Deli, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.