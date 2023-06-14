Hat Rock fire burns around 10,000 acres

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fire Marshal sent six task forces and an incident management team to Umatilla County as a 10,000-acre fire burns.

The Hat Rock fire began on Tuesday and grew rapidly due to dry and windy conditions. Fire officials confirmed outbuildings were lost and some residents self-evacuated before an evacuation order was set.

Level 2 evacuation orders were put in place as Governor Kotek determined the fire posed a threat to life, safety and property. Kotek determined the threat exceeded the firefighting capabilities  of local firefighting personnel and equipment.

The declaration allowed the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire.

A Red Cross shelter has been opened in response and volunteers are ready to help those affected by the wildfire.

The shelter is located at 1705 E Airport Rd., Hermiston, OR.

