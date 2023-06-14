Hat Rock Fire burns around 10,000 acres; evacuation orders issued

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fire Marshal sent six task forces and an incident management team to Umatilla County as a wildfire burned about 10,000 acres.

The Hat Rock Fire began on Tuesday and grew rapidly due to dry and windy conditions. Fire officials confirmed outbuildings were lost and some residents self-evacuated before an evacuation order was set.

Level 3 “Go Now” notices were issued for Juniper Canyon Road along Hartle Road, Wallula Road and Hatchgrade Road. Level 2 “Get Ready” notices were issued for the following areas: North of Highway 37 and Pendleton Cold Springs Highway, West of Kings Corner Road, North of South Juniper Canyon Road and west of Vansycle Road to the Washington State Border.

Updates on evacuation orders can be found on the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

As evacuation orders were put in place, Governor Tina Kotek determined the fire posed a threat to life, safety and property. Kotek determined the threat exceeded the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment, and she invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act.

The declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire.

A Red Cross shelter has been opened in response and volunteers are ready to help those affected by the wildfire. The shelter is located at 1705 E Airport Road in Hermiston.

Along with the Hat Rock Fire, the Mount Hebron Fire was burning in Pendleton. That fire forced residents to evacuate but they were able to return home after firefighters gained control of the wildfire.

Just before 9 p.m., the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported the Mount Hebron Fire was considered 99% contained. It is estimated to have burned about 500 acres.

