Jury: PacifiCorp must pay punitive damages for wildfires, plus award that could reach billions

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue River, Ore., days after a blaze known as the Holiday Farm Fire swept through the area's business district. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Pool, File)(Andy Nelson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A jury in Oregon says the electric utility PacifiCorp must pay punitive damages for causing devastating wildfires in 2020. That’s on top of an earlier verdict already expected to amount to billions of dollars.

The decision Tuesday came one day after the jurors found PacifiCorp liable for the fires and said it must pay for damage to property as well as emotional distress.

The jury awarded $73 million to 17 homeowners named as plaintiffs in the case, with damages for a broader class involving the owners of nearly 2,500 other properties to be determined later.

PacifiCorp said it would appeal.

The company is owned by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in a north Portland neighborhood has led to a shelter in place Tuesday morning.
Armed robbery suspect in custody after standoff in N. Portland; shelter in place lifted
The sculpture "Pillar Arc," by artist Ming Fay, sits in the courtyard of the U.S. Courthouse in...
Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions
FILE.
Multnomah County library closing for extended period
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Giant Pacific Octopus washes up on Oregon beach
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County.
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County

Latest News

Hat Rock fire
Kotek invokes emergency act as wildfires trigger evacuations in Umatilla County
File
Map: How many shootings have been reported in your Portland neighborhood?
Washington State Patrol
Camas man dies in crash on SR-500
Oregon Capital
Oregon’s unemployment rate drops for 4th straight month