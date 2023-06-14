Kotek invokes emergency act as wildfires burn in Umatilla County

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – As two wildfires continue to spread through Umatilla County, Gov. Tina Kotek has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act.

The Governor invoked the act Tuesday evening as the Hat Rock fire burns east of Hermiston and the Mount Hebron fire burns northeast of Pendleton.

The decision allows the State Fire Marshal to gather resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System, assisting local fire service agencies on the scene. Six task teams of fire engines and crews from Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Lane, Linn and Yamhill counties, as well as an OSFM incident management team, will be sent to Umatilla County.

Level 3 evacuation orders have already been issued by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for the Hat Rock Fire, and officials say some homeowners have self-evacuated due to Mount Hebron Fire activity.

“These are the first major wildfires of the season prompting approval of the Emergency Conflagration Act to allow urgent deployment of additional resources to our neighbors in Umatilla County,” Governor Kotek said. “Right now, we are focused on keeping families and properties safe and providing up-to-date information as the wildfires evolve. "

Umatilla County fire agencies have been fighting the two growing wildfires since midday Tuesday.

