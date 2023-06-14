Longview animal shelter remains full, in need of more food

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - Humane Society of Cowlitz County executive director Darren Ullmann said it has as many pets as it can handle. He said they can’t get them adopted fast enough.

“We have about 100 animals that we adopt out each month and we have at least that many coming in each month,” Ullmann said.

With numbers high at the shelter, food can also be hard to keep on hand. All of the food supply is funded by donations.

“With that comes a constant flow of food so we are running very low on regular dog food,” Ullmann said.

Ullmann said they are looking for donations of dog food without red dye, which can cause stomach problems. The brands they are asking for are Purina One or Diamond Naturals.

The shelter is also looking for any brand of dry kitten food. That’s what Sybil Duby came to the shelter to drop off.

“It just happens to be kitten season from what I hear so there’s a lot of kittens,” she said.

Duby has a kitten herself and wanted to help out.

“I have his kitten food at home but it’s already been opened and stuff,” she said. “I just went to the store and got a couple of bags that haven’t been opened.”

Ullmann said what he would like the most is for more of the pets at the shelter to find a new home.

“People need pets and pets need people,” he said. “It’s important that that connection remains strong.”

You can also find items the Humane Society of Cowlitz County needs on Amazon or Chewy.

The humane society is planning to host an “Oktoberfest” fundraiser on Sept. 23 at the Cowlitz County Event Center.

