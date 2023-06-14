Man sentenced to 19 years for deadly hit-and-run at Gresham high school

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened last summer, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Donald Troy Bighaus pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The deadly crash happened on Aug. 3, 2022, at Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham. The district attorney’s office says Bighaus and the victim, who was not named, got into a physical fight at the school.

After the fight, the victim got onto a bike and pedaled away from Bighaus. According to the district attorney’s office, Bighaus got into a car, reversed at a high-rate of speed and struck the victim. The victim died at the scene.

Bighaus left the scene and was arrested two days later.

Bighaus is in custody and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.

