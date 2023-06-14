Man sentenced to 19 years for deadly hit-and-run at Gresham high school

Jail cell
Jail cell(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened last summer, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Donald Troy Bighaus pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The deadly crash happened on Aug. 3, 2022, at Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham. The district attorney’s office says Bighaus and the victim, who was not named, got into a physical fight at the school.

After the fight, the victim got onto a bike and pedaled away from Bighaus. According to the district attorney’s office, Bighaus got into a car, reversed at a high-rate of speed and struck the victim. The victim died at the scene.

Bighaus left the scene and was arrested two days later.

Bighaus is in custody and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in a north Portland neighborhood has led to a shelter in place Tuesday morning.
Armed robbery suspect in custody after standoff in N. Portland; shelter in place lifted
The sculpture "Pillar Arc," by artist Ming Fay, sits in the courtyard of the U.S. Courthouse in...
Washington to pay out millions to people for past drug convictions
FILE.
Multnomah County library closing for extended period
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County.
Vancouver school teacher killed while biking in Polk County

Latest News

Overdue book returned to Multnomah County Library 65 years later
Man taken in custody after string of armed robberies
New photos released of booby-trapped house
Residents worry about wild animal issues as help from Washington Co. program ends